Dutch star Sharon van Rouwendaal reclaims open water gold at world championships

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands has reclaimed the women’s open water world title. She beat Maria de Valdes of Spain with a furious sprint to the finish in the women’s 10-kilometer race at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Van Rouwendaal touched in 1 hour, 57 minutes, 26.80 seconds — a mere 10th of a second ahead of de Valdes. The bronze went to Angelica Andre of Portugal. In other finals on Day 2 of the world championships, 13-year-old Huang Jianjie and Zhang Jiaqi gave China its first diving gold of the meet in the mixed 10-meter synchronized platform event. Evangelia Platanioti of Greece won women’s solo technical in artistic swimming.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.