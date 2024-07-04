Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish

DIJON, France (AP) — Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France after a mass sprint that was decided in a photo finish. Tadej Pogacar has kept the yellow jersey on Thursday. Groenewegen earned a sixth career stage victory at cycling’s biggest race ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay. There was no major change in the general classification. Pogacar has kept a 45-second lead over Remco Evenepoel. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is in third place, 50 seconds off the pace.

