Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing nephew, sentenced to 18 months

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands forward Quincy Promes has been convicted of stabbing his nephew in the leg and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. The Amsterdam District Court judges say the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because the suspect is a professional soccer player “and therefore sets an example to others.” The court did not identify the 31-year-old Promes by name but the case has been widely reported in Dutch media. Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

