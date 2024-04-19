Dutch soccer club Vitesse docked points and relegated during probe of Russian ties to Abramovich

ARNHEM, Netherlands (AP) — Soccer club Vitesse Arnhem has been docked 18 points and will be relegated from the Netherlands top division. The club has been under investigation for ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea. Vitesse says it will not appeal the punishment imposed by a licensing panel at the Dutch soccer federation. It sends the team into the second tier for the first time in 35 years. Vitesse already was in danger of relegation before its points total was cut to -1 in a distant last place in the Eredivisie standings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.