Dutch recover to beat Ireland in European Championship qualifying. Poland is in trouble

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Denmark's Joakim Maehle, left,and Christian Norgaard, right, challenge for the ball with Finland's Benjamin Kaellman, center, during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Finland and Denmark in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Heikki Saukkomaa]

The Netherlands recovered from Virgil van Dijk conceding an early penalty to beat Ireland 2-1 and overcome a hurdle in its European Championship qualifying campaign. Poland is in danger of missing out on a European Championship spot for the first time since 2004 following a 2-0 loss to surprise Group E leader Albania. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s 86th-minute goal has given Denmark a 1-0 win over Finland to take a big step toward qualifying for the tournament in Germany next year. Denmark goes top of Group H on 13 points. It’s one point ahead of Finland and surprise contender Kazakhstan which beat Northern Ireland 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.