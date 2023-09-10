Dutch recover to beat Ireland in European Championship qualifying. Poland is in trouble

The Netherlands recovered from Virgil van Dijk conceding an early penalty to beat Ireland 2-1 and overcome a hurdle in its European Championship qualifying campaign. Poland is in danger of missing out on a European Championship spot for the first time since 2004 following a 2-0 loss to surprise Group E leader Albania. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s 86th-minute goal has given Denmark a 1-0 win over Finland to take a big step toward qualifying for the tournament in Germany next year. Denmark goes top of Group H on 13 points. It’s one point ahead of Finland and surprise contender Kazakhstan which beat Northern Ireland 1-0.

