Dutch players cut short postseason vacations to answer emergency call at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — One of the players was on a boat on a Greek island and the other was in Disney World in Florida. Yet neither Ian Maatsen nor Joshua Zirkzee had any hesitation answering the emergency call from the Netherlands at the European Championship. Maatsen is a left back who was on vacation in Mykonos with his girlfriend when he was summoned by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman to replace an injured Frenkie de Jong. Maatsen was on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea in the recently completed season and helped the German club reach the Champions League final. The uncapped Zirkzee cut short his postseason vacation in Florida to head to the Netherlands’ base in Wolfsburg.

