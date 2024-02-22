Dutch golfer Van Driel shoots 66 for 1-stroke lead at Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel has shot 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Kenya Open. The No. 366-ranked Van Driel made five birdies as well as a 10-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 10th hole at Muthaiga Golf Club. Six players were in a share of second place and they included Van Driel’s countryman, Daan Huising. The others were Frederic Lacroix, Connor Syme, Tapio Pulkkanen, Ryan van Velzen and Yannick Schuetz. Rikuya Hoshina is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters two weeks ago. He opened with a round of 71.

