Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel crashed while leading the road race world championship, but managed to remount his bike and pull away to win the gold medal. Wout van Aert pulled away from Tadej Pogačar and Mads Pedersen to win the silver medal for Belgium, and two-time Tour de France winner Pogačar beat Pedersen in a head-to-head sprint for bronze. The world road race title in Glasgow, Scotland, was the first for the Netherlands in 38 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.