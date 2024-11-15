Dutch coalition appears to survive crisis over top official resignation decrying offensive comments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders looked set to survive a government crisis that centered on the resignation of the finance state secretary over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam.

Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans, claiming that “we saw Muslims hunting Jews” and added it was fueled by ”Moroccans who want to destroy Jews.” He said those convicted of involvement should be deported if they have dual nationality.

Morocco-born Nora Achahbar of centrist New Social Contract party announced her resignation as finance secretary late Friday and said that “the polarizing manners have had such an impact on me that I could, or would, no longer fulfill my role as state secretary.”

“Polarization in society is dangerous because it undermines the bond between people. Because of that, we start seeing each other as opponent instead of fellow citizens,” she said in a statement.

The royal house confirmed Prime Minister’s Dick Schoof’s advice to grant the resignation, and no immediate other measures were announced, raising hopes the four-party coalition would survive the crisis.

Nicolien van Vroonhoven of the NSC party in the Catshuis residence of Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Nijhuis

While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of pouring oil on the fire. Wilders, whose party became the biggest in last year’s election, also sowed some dissent within the four-party coalition with his comments.

The leader of the Green-left-Socialist opposition, Frans Timmermans, lauded Achahbar even before any move was announced.

“In this government, racist remarks are the order of the day. This government is not for all Dutch people,” he said.

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after last week’s soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fans from both sides were involved in unrest. A number of Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and ripped a Palestinian flag off a building, while some men carried out “hit-and-run” attacks on Maccabi fans and people they thought were Jews, according to a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities.

Casert reported from Brussels

