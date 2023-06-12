Dutch club PSV Eindhoven hires Peter Bosz as coach to replace Van Nistelrooy

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Ajax coach Peter Bosz has been hired to lead fellow Dutch team PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal. The 59-year-old Bosz has coached German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen and most recently Lyon in France since leaving Ajax in 2017 after guiding the team to the Europa League final. He hasn’t worked since being fired by Lyon in October. Bosz replaces Ruud van Nistelrooy. Van Nistelrooy left PSV last month ahead of the final match of the season because he did not feel enough support within the team.

