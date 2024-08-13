Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape says he considered quitting the Olympics

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, says he considered quitting the Paris Olympics amid the controversy surrounding his participation. Van de Velde and his partner Matthew Immers reached the quarterfinals in Paris, where they lost to Brazil in straight sets. The pair played four matches in the tournament and Van de Velde was repeatedly subjected to a stream of hoots and whistles. Asked Tuesday in an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS if he thought about quitting, Van de Velde said that he considered it both before and during the Olympics, but he ultimately decided to compete.

