Dusty May says he hopes to make Michigan enjoyable to watch again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dusty May was succinct when outlining his goals as Michigan coach during his introductory news conference. He says he wants the Wolverines to be enjoyable to watch again and to win championships. May was hired by Michigan after six seasons at Florida Atlantic, which he led to the Final Four last season. He was contacted by Michigan after FAU lost to Northwestern on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He met with athletic director Warde Manuel on Saturday, then toured the athletic facilities in Ann Arbor and signed a five-year, $19 million contract on Sunday. He replaces former Fab Five star Juwan Howard, who was fired earlier this month.

