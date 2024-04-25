Dusty Baker wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Dusty Baker has won the fourth Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The beloved Baker retired following the 2023 season after spending 56 years in the majors as a player, coach and manager. He was honored with an annual distinction that “recognizes a living individual whose career has been spent in or around Major League Baseball and who has made significant contributions to the game.” Willie Mays was given the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Vin Scully in 2022 and Joe Torre last year. Baker won the World Series as a player with the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers and manager with the 2022 Houston Astros.

