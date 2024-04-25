Dusty Baker wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

By The Associated Press
Billye Aaron, center, wife of the late Hank Aaron, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from front left, Atlanta Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk, front left, Dusty Baker, fourth from right, and players from the 1974 Braves team during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank breaking Babe Ruth's home run record team, before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Miguel Martinez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Dusty Baker has won the fourth Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The beloved Baker retired following the 2023 season after spending 56 years in the majors as a player, coach and manager. He was honored with an annual distinction that “recognizes a living individual whose career has been spent in or around Major League Baseball and who has made significant contributions to the game.” Willie Mays was given the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Vin Scully in 2022 and Joe Torre last year. Baker won the World Series as a player with the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers and manager with the 2022 Houston Astros.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.