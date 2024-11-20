Dustin Wolf solid as Flames hang on for 2-1 shootout win over Islanders

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 28 saves in regulation and was perfect on two shots faced in the shootout as the Calgary Flames rallied to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Andersson had the lone goal in regulation for Calgary. Andrei Kuzmenko and Justin Kirkland scored in the shootout.

Pierre Engvall, with his third goal of the season and third in as many games, scored the lone goal for New York.

Wolf, who improves to 7-2-1, stopped Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat in the shootout.

Semyon Varlamov had 30 stops for New York, falling to a 3-3-2 record.

New York had the best chance to win it in overtime, but failed to score on a power play with Noah Dobson wiring a shot off the crossbar.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York poured on the pressure early in the third period, but could not beat Wolf, who stopped a flurry of early shots, the most dangerous coming off the stick of Horvat, who had his close-in chance denied by Wolf’s right pad.

Flames: Calgary’s 30th-ranked power play entered the night two for their last 37, but after waiting more than 46 minutes for their first and only man advantage of the night, they took advantage with Andersson ripping a slap shot past Varlamov to end his seven-game point drought.

Key moment

After Yegor Sharangovich and Palmieri were denied to begin the shootout, Kuzmenko put the Flames up 1-0 with a quick backhand under the crossbar. After Wolf got his glove on Horvat’s shootout attempt, Kirkland won it with a quick shot glove side.

Key stat

Calgary has been held to three or fewer goals in 16 straight games, but they’ve gone 7-6-3 over that stretch thanks to the stellar goaltending.

Up next

The Islanders wrap up a five-game road trip in Detroit while the Flames host the Rangers on Thursday.

