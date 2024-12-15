Dustin Wolf makes 32 saves, Flames hand Panthers their 2nd straight shutout with 3-0 win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 32 saves, Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames handed the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers their second straight shutout, 3-0 on Saturday night.

Coming off a 4-0 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night, Florida has dropped consecutive games following a seven-game points streak. It is 18-11-2.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 15-11-5 overall and are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games.

Spencer Knight made 24 stops for Florida.

Takeaways

Panthers: Florida has gone 146:01 without scoring,

Flames: Calgary rebounded defensively after allowing 21 goals in its previous four games, eight against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Key stat

Wolf is 8-1-0 at home with a .949 save percentage and two shutouts. On the road, he’s 1-4-1 with a .862 save percentage.

Up next

The Panthers are at Edmonton on Monday night. Calgary hosts Boston on Tuesday night.

