Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month. It’s the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries. The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles. May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23. It will be the second major surgery of his young career. May had Tommy John surgery in 2021.

