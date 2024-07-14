Dustin May has season-ending esophagus surgery as Dodgers rotation takes another hit

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May had esophagus surgery and won’t return this season, another setback for him and the team’s banged-up pitching staff. May needed the procedure to repair a tear after he experienced discomfort following a dinner earlier in the week, the Dodgers confirmed Sunday. Los Angeles has a short-handed rotation without injured pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler. The 26-year-old May was on pace to potentially return from elbow surgery he had nearly a year ago after he was 4-1 in nine starts. His 2021 season ended after two months when he had his first elbow surgery.

