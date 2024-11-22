Dustin May and Dodgers agree to 1-year contract worth $2,135,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Dustin May, sidelined by injuries since May 2023, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $2,135,000 ahead of the tender deadline. A member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team, May has been limited to 20 starts since then. He had Tommy John surgery on May 12, 2021, returned on Aug. 20, 2022, then had Tommy John surgery for the second time on July 18, 2023. Expected to return during the second half of the 2024 season, May had surgery this July to repair a tear in his esophagus.

