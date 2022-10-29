Dustin Johnson’s team reaches final of LIV team event

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson’s season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check. Johnson and his 4Aces team are one of the four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral. Also headed to the final: Cameron Smith and Punch GC, the Louis Oosthuizen-captained Stinger GC, and the Brooks Koepka-captained Smash GC.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.