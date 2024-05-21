Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka showing early sign of major struggles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are among LIV stars who are showing early signs of a struggle in the majors. Koepka has finished out of the top 20 in two consecutive majors. He had never done that when healthy. Johnson was on the verge of missing his third consecutive cut in a major until three birdies on the last five holes to make the cut on the number at the PGA Championship. Also off to a slow start this year is Jon Rahm. His streak of 18 consecutive majors making the cut ended Valhalla in the PGA Championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.