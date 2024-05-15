Dusan Vlahovic scores early and Juventus beats Atalanta 1-0 in the Italian Cup final

ROME (AP) — An early goal from Dusan Vlahovic was all Juventus needed to beat Atalanta 1-0 in the Italian Cup final to cap what had been a disappointing season with a trophy. Vlahovic scored four minutes in by finishing off a counterattack then had another possible goal waved off for offside in the 72nd. It’s Juve’s record-extending 15th Italian Cup title. Juventus has fallen to fourth place in Serie A and there has been speculation that Massimiliano Allegri won’t return as coach. Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time and was sent off. Atalanta will face unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final next week.

