Dušan Vlahović scores 2 and Juventus beats Sassuolo 3-0 to move 2 points behind Serie A leader Inter

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Dušan Vlahović scored twice and Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 to move back within two points of Serie A leader Inter Milan. Vlahović’s first goal was a curving shot into the top corner from beyond the area. His second was even more impressive as the Serbia center forward curled a long free kick in off the underside of the crossbar. Substitute Federico Chiesa added another in the 89th. Sassuolo remained 14th.

