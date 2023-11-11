Durkin’s late 3-pointer lifts Davidson over Maryland 64-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Bobby Durkin buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining and scored 16 points to lead Davidson to a 64-61 victory over Maryland in the opener of the Asheville Championship. Davidson (2-0) will play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between Clemson and UAB in the title game on Sunday. Maryland (1-1) will play the loser on Sunday. Durkin came off the bench to make 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-8 all-time against the Terrapins in a series that dates to the 1938-39 season when both were members of the Southern Conference.

