Durkin helps DC United earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Durkin scored in the 80th minute to help D.C. United gain a 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Neither team scored until Duncan McGuire found the net in the 53rd minute for Orlando City (1-0-2). Dagur Thórhallsson and Kyle Smith picked up assists on the goal. D.C. United (1-1-1) scored when Durkin took a pass from Pedro Santos and delivered the equalizer.

