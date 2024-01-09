During the 1960s, UCLA ascended to No. 1 and was rarely knocked from its perch

During the 1960s, it was UCLA and everyone else in college basketball. The Bruins won their first national title under John Wooden in 1964, defended it the following year, then began a string of seven straight championships with the 1966-67 season. In a compilation of AP Top 25 polls during the decade, where points were awarded based on how schools fared on each ballot, it was hardly surprising that the Bruins were the runaway leader. Kentucky had the second-most points during the 1960s, while Duke, North Carolina and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

