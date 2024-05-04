Đurić scores twice as Monza hits Lazio’s Champions League hopes in 2-2 draw. Inter loses at Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — Milan Đurić scored twice, including a stoppage-time equalizer as Monza held Lazio 2-2 in Serie A to hinder the capital club’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The result ended Lazio’s four-match winning run and left Igor Tudor’s side seventh, three points behind Roma, which occupies fifth place and the final Champions League qualifying position after Italy earned an extra spot in next season’s competition. Sixth-placed Atalanta is only a point ahead of Lazio but has played two matches fewer. Relegation-threatened Sassuolo surprisingly beat newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan 1-0.

