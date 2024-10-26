Durell Robinson leads the way for UConn in 17-10 win over Rice

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Durell Robinson rushed for 132 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, and UConn defeated Rice 17-10 on Saturday. Robinson’s third-quarter score gave the Huskies their first points. They extended their lead in the fourth quarter on Cam Edwards’ 4-yard TD run that came after Skyler Bell pulled down a 34-yard pass from Nick Evers at the Rice 9. Chris Freeman made it 17-3 with a 30-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining but Rice bounced back on Quinton Jackson’s 100-yard kickoff return, the longest in school history and the first since 2012. But the Owls couldn’t do anything after getting the ball back with 22 seconds left.

