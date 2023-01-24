Durant’s knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant’s recovery from a sprained ligament in his right knee, saying he was evaluated Monday and was progressing well. The All-Star forward was examined by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Williams said Durant is progressing as expected and can begin running and on-court basketball this week. The Nets say he will be reassessed again in two weeks, leaving open the possibility he could return before the Feb. 19 All-Star Game.

