Durant is unsure what to expect in his return to Brooklyn after his complicated legacy with the Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant isn’t sure what to expect when he returns to Brooklyn. Fans could cheer him, focusing on the excitement Durant delivered as one of the best players ever to wear a Nets uniform. Or perhaps there’s too much resentment over how quickly he wanted to wear someone else’s. It should be a wide range of emotions Wednesday when Durant plays in Brooklyn for the first time since being traded to the Phoenix Suns nearly a year ago. He spent 3 1/2 years in Brooklyn, having some memorable performances along with more trade requests than playoff series victories.

