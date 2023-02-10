Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “scary hours.” It was over in a New York minute. Not just that trio, but an entire era in Brooklyn. The Nets had three superstars, and one by one they asked to be traded. Durant was the final one to leave, dealt to Phoenix on Thursday. Irving had been moved to Dallas days earlier. General manager Sean Marks acknowledged that the building the roster around those players “didn’t work.”

