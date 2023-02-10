Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving celebrate during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Sun early Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023,, just days after the team traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn. Harden was traded at last year's deadline to the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Nets with little to show for the brief time they had the Big Three together. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Corey Sipkin]

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “scary hours.” It was over in a New York minute. Not just that trio, but an entire era in Brooklyn. The Nets had three superstars, and one by one they asked to be traded. Durant was the final one to leave, dealt to Phoenix on Thursday. Irving had been moved to Dallas days earlier. General manager Sean Marks acknowledged that the building the roster around those players “didn’t work.”

