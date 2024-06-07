Duran, Valdez homer as Red Sox hand White Sox 14th straight loss, 14-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez homered, Tanner Houck pitched seven solid innings and the Boston Red Sox handed the White Sox their franchise-record 14th straight loss, beating Chicago 14-2 on Thursday night.

The White Sox surpassed a mark set by the 1924 team while extending baseball’s longest slide this season. They are a major league-worst 15-48.

Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela each had four of Boston’s season-high 24 hits. Duran got the rout started with his third career leadoff homer.

Valdez added a three-run drive against White Sox starter Jake Woodford (0-2) in the fourth and Boston scored four in the inning to go up 7-0. Pinch hitter Jamie Westbrook hit his first major league homer in the seventh, and the Red Sox rolled to another easy win after beating Atlanta 9-0 on Wednesday.

Houck (6-5) gave up two runs and three hits, and struck out nine without a walk. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the sixth, when Lenyn Sosa led off with a single and scored on Zach DeLoach’s double. He also gave up a solo homer to Andrew Vaughn in the seventh.

Woodford got tagged for seven runs and 10 hits — matching a career high and setting one — in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: DH/OF Masataka Yoshida (strained left thumb), on the IL since late April, remains on course to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Alex Cora said. … The Red Sox reinstated RHP Isaiah Campbell (right shoulder impingement) from the 15-Day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger (right elbow inflammation) will likely need multiple rehab outings before he returns to the rotation, manager Pedro Grifol said. … Grifol said OF Eloy Jiménez (strained left hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment mid to late next week. Jiménez was hurt scoring from second in Chicago’s 5-0 win at Toronto on May 21. … 3B Yoán Moncada’s recovery from a strained left adductor has been slowed, though he hasn’t suffered a setback, Grifol said. Moncada, who has not played since April 9, is projected to return sometime after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

The White Sox send LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.49 ERA) to the mound, while the Red Sox go with RHP Cooper Criswell (3-2, 3.92). Crochet is 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA in his past six starts. Criswell went five innings in a win over Detroit on Saturday.

