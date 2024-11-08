Duran, Crawford among 29 Super 2s eligible for salary arbitration; Perdomo just misses cutoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston outfielder Jarren Duran and right-hander Kutter Crawford are among 29 players with two-to-three years or service time who are eligible for salary arbitration, and Atlanta left-hander Angel Perdomo just missed the cutoff. Seattle’s George Kirby also is among the so-called Super 2s along with fellow right-handers Shane Baz of Tampa Bay, Kyle Bradish of Baltimore, Edward Cabrera of Miami, Ryan Feltner of Colorado, Ben Lively of Cleveland and Andre Pallante of St. Louis. The cutoff was set at 2 years, 132 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 118 days last offseason.

