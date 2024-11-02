Duquesne turns back Mercyhurst 31-24 to reach first place in Northeast Conference

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damarius Perrantes threw for two touchdowns, JaMario Clements ran for two in the fourth quarter, and Duquesne climbed into a tie for first place in the Northeast Conference with a 31-24 victory over Mercyhurst. The Dukes trailed 10-7 at halftime before a 64-yard pass from Perrantes to Joey Isabella gave them their first lead, 14-10 in the third quarter. Mercyhurst answered with Adam Urena’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Davison to regain the lead, then a Duquesne field goal tied it at 17 heading to the fourth. An 8-yard touchdown run by Clements gave the Dukes a 24-17 lead, then his 86-yard touchdown blast made it a two-touchdown game late in the quarter. Duquesne joined Robert Morris at the top of the NEC standings. The Colonials played a nonconference game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.