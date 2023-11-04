Duquesne secures share of NEC title after downing Wagner 34-26

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and Edward Robinson ran for two scores and Duquesne held off Wagner 34-26. On the final play and holding a 28-26 lead, the Dukes’ Ryan Lopez returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown after sacking Wagner quarterback Steven Krajewski. Wagner reduced the deficit to 28-26 with 1:51 remaining when Krajewski helped lead a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard scoring pass to Chase Stafford. The two-point conversion failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.