Duquesne earns first NCAA Tournament bid in 47 years, beating VCU 57-51 in A-10 championship game

Duquesne earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in 47 years, beating fifth-seeded seeded VCU 57-51 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. The sixth-seeded Dukes (24-11) led by 14 at the half, but bringing home that long-awaited invite to March Madness was a struggle. Duquesne scored only 21 points and shot 5 for 29 from the field in the second half. The small Catholic school in Pittsburgh will head into the NCAA Tournament with an eight-game winning streak. Joe Bamisile led fifth-seeded VCU, which was trying to repeat as A-10 tournament champs, with 20 points.

