Duquesne earns first NCAA Tournament bid in 47 years, beating VCU 57-51 in A-10 championship game

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Duquesne's Kareem Rozier (32) celebrates with Jimmy Clark III, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against VCU in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter K. Afriyie]

Duquesne earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in 47 years, beating fifth-seeded seeded VCU 57-51 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. The sixth-seeded Dukes (24-11) led by 14 at the half, but bringing home that long-awaited invite to March Madness was a struggle. Duquesne scored only 21 points and shot 5 for 29 from the field in the second half. The small Catholic school in Pittsburgh will head into the NCAA Tournament with an eight-game winning streak. Joe Bamisile led fifth-seeded VCU, which was trying to repeat as A-10 tournament champs, with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.