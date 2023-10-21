Duquesne builds 31-7 halftime lead, holds off second-half St. Francis (Pa.) comeback, 38-35

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taj Butts punched in a short run for a touchdown in opening minutes of the fourth quarter and Duquesne survived a furious comeback by St. Francis (Pa.) to earn a 38-35 Northeast Conference win. Down 38-14 with under 12 minutes left in the game, the Red Flash scored three touchdowns, including Trey McLeer’s 40-yard return of a blocked Duquesne punt and Cole Doyle’s short pass to Jayden Ivory with 57 seconds left to cut the deficit to 38-35. After recovering an onsides kick, St. Francis drove to set up a last-second 45-yard field goal attempt by Macrae Plummer, but he could not convert as time expired.

