Duquense head coach Keith Dambrot retiring after leading Dukes to first NCAA tournament in 47 years
Keith Dambrot’s first NCAA tournament appearance as the head coach at Duquesne will also be his last. The 65-year-old Dambrot is retiring whenever the Dukes’ run in March Madness ends. Dambrot announced his decision a day after a 57-51 victory over VCU in the Atlantic 10 tournament final clinched the small Catholic school in downtown Pittsburgh its first NCAA tournament berth since 1977. Duquesne is an 11th-seed in the NCAA tournament and will play sixth-seeded BYU in the first round.
