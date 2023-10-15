Dupont’s dream Rugby World Cup comeback ends in failure when France loses in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Antoine Dupont sank to one knee and covered his face with his hand as the disappointment of France’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal loss to South Africa in Paris sank in. This was supposed to be his night with the script written perfectly for the captain to lead his side into the semifinals on home soil. Instead, Les Tricolores lost by one point — 29-28 — and the world’s best scrumhalf was unable to make the difference. His performance became rather sloppy after a bright start. Dupont won his race to recover from surgery for a broken cheekbone sustained in a game against Namibia and wore a protective scrum cap. When he was injured against Namibia on Sept. 21 Dupont thought his Rugby World Cup was over. Now it is.

