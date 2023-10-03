Dupont recovery on track but major hurdles ahead before playing at the Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont is training lightly with major hurdles still to clear before he can possibly play again at the Rugby World Cup. Dupont rejoined the squad on Sunday, 10 days after surgery to repair a facial fracture that has seriously jeopardised any further participation in the tournament by the player widely regarded as the world’s best. Dupont passed his last concussion protocols on Tuesday. His next step is a last checkup with his surgeon next Monday. While team health manager Bruno Boussagol says “everything is on track with Antoine” he tempered expectations that Dupont might become available to play soon. Boussagol says “the prerequisite is the surgeon.” Until they have the surgeon’s approval, “we cannot look at the rugby side of things and contact.”

