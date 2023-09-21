Dupont injury takes gloss off France’s 14-try romp against Namibia at Rugby World Cup

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France’s big-hitters returned to tear apart Namibia as Les Tricolores romped to a national record 96-0 win and reached the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in flamboyant style with 14 tries. Right winger Damian Penaud scored a hat trick, left winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, center Jonathan Danty and flanker flanker Charles Ollivon grabbed two each. Captain Antoine Dupont got a try of his own before going off for a concussion protocol five minutes into the second half. Namibia played most of the second period with 14 players after captain Johan Deysel was red-carded for a side hit to Dupont’s head. The other try scorers were lock Thibaud Flament, replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud, replacement fullback Melyvn Jaminet and a penalty try. Fullback Thomas Ramos kicked 24 points.

