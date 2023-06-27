Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike

By The Associated Press
Swedish pole vaulter Arnaud Duplantis reacts after his best performance of the season, during the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Duplantis won the competition. (Jaroslav Ozana /CTK via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jaroslav Ozana]

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet. The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands. Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden. He set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25. South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in the men’s 100 in 9.98 seconds.

