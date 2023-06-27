Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet. The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands. Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden. He set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25. South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in the men’s 100 in 9.98 seconds.

