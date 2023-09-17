Duplantis sets pole vault world record at the Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a new world record in the pole vault with a leap of 6.23 meters (20 feet, 5 1/4 inches) on Sunday at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic track and field meet. It was the second world record set at the two-day meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field. Earlier in the day, Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 meters, finishing in 14:00.21. Duplantis, known as Mondo, broke his own record of 6.22 meters (20 feet, 4 3/4 inches) that he set indoors earlier this year.

