Duplantis sets pole vault meet record in Diamond League Final

BRUSSELS (AP) — Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has capped a “beautiful season” with a meet record in the Diamond League Final in Brussels that was far from his world record. Duplantis raised his world record a ninth time to 6.26 meters in Poland last month. But after clearing 6.11 on Friday at his first attempt he stopped. That was one centimeter more than his own record in the Memorial van Damme set last year and he says he was too tired to continue. Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 1,500 meters in a photo finish. Olympic champion Julien Alfred’s 100-meter clash with world champion Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t eventuate. Alfred won and Richardson was eighth. Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake won the men’s 100 in 9.93 seconds.

