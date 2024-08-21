Duplantis clears 6.15 meters in first pole vault event since world record at Paris Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Armand Duplantis was just excellent instead of record-breaking in his first pole vault competition since that stunning show at the Paris Olympics. Duplantis cleared 6.15 meters on his third and final attempt despite strong gusts of wind blowing in off Lake Geneva as the sun set on a balmy evening in Lausanne, Switzerland. The athlete known as “Mondo” was like a rock star in the 80,000-seat Stade de France two weeks ago, soaring over the bar at 6.25 (20 feet, 6 inches) to break the world record for the ninth time. Duplantis got the same adulation in a more intimate setting Wednesday, competing in a pop-up lakeside venue circled by 5,000 fans.

