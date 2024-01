LOUISVLLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Dunn posted a double-double as Virginia jumped out to a quick lead, held a double-digit advantage from the midway point of the first half and cruising past Louisville 69-52. It was just Virginia’s second true road win of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.