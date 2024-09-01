Dunne, Edwards lead Northern Iowa to dominating 35-7 win over Valparaiso

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Aidan Dunn threw for three touchdowns, Tye Edwards ran for two scores and Northern Iowa topped Valparaiso 35-7 on Saturday.

Opening at home for the first time in 14 years, the Panthers piled up 481 yards and held the Beacons to 124 in the first meeting between the teams.

Edwards led the way with 177 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 54 and 12 yards. Amauri Pesek-Hickson added 100 yards on 17 carries as Northern Iowa piled up 365 yards on the ground. With 29 first downs, the Panthers held the ball for almost 42 minutes.

Dunne was 12 of 17 through the air for 116 yards. Layne Pryor had a 21-yard scoring reception and Pesek-Hickson had 20-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Dunne capped the scoring with a 5-yard toss to Sergio Morancy early in the third quarter.

Valparaiso put together a 75-yard drive early in the second quarter with Mike Mansaray scoring on a 1-yard plunge.

___

