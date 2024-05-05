Dunlap declared PGA Tour Champions winner after rain washes out final round

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott Dunlap has his second PGA Tour Champions victory and he didn’t have to hit a shot on Sunday. Dunlap has been declared the 36-hole winner of the Insperity Invitational after rain wiped out the final round. Rain also washed out the first round Friday, leading players to go 36 holes on Saturday. Dunlap had rounds of 65-70 for a one-shot lead over Joe Durant and Stuart Appleby. That turned out to be the winner. His previous win was nearly 10 years ago in the 2014 Boeing Classic. Bernhard Langer tied for 31st in his return from Achilles tendon surgery.

