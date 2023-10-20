Dunking balls in a bucket part of England’s prep for Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa

PARIS (AP) — Rugby teams have all kinds of behind-the-scenes specialists in their backroom staff these days. The English even has a ball-dunker. Rain has been forecast for its semifinal match against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday so England has been practicing with a wet ball in training this week to get its players attuned. England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth says “there’s a logistics guy on the sidelines with a bucket of water with balls ready to go into whenever we are swapping or starting a set.” The likelihood of handling errors increases in wet weather so teams may choose to kick the ball more in such conditions.

