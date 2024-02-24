Dunk scores stoppage-time goal for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Everton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Lewis Dunk scored deep into stoppage time for 10-man Brighton to salvage a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League. The defender’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time answered Jarrad Branthwaite’s second-half goal as Everton’s winless run in league play extended to nine games. Dunk rose above two defenders and headed Pascal Gross’ cross over a leaping Jordan Pickford and into the net. Brighton played with 10 men from the 81st minute when midfielder Billy Gilmour was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Amadou Onana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.