Duncan Moreland intercepts a pass with 1:12 remaining as New Hampshire beats Elon 17-10

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Logan Tomlinson had a touchdown running and receiving, Duncan Moreland intercepted a pass with 1:12 remaining, and New Hampshire beat Elon 17-10. Elon got to the UNH 30-yard line with two minutes remaining before a fumble moved the ball back to near midfield. Elon quarterback Jack Salopek ran for 3 yards to set up a fourth-and-22 play from near midfield that Moreland intercepted. Elon forced a three-and-out and used its three timeouts to get the ball back with 40 seconds left. But the New Hampshire defense sacked Salopek on back-to-back plays and Wande Owens made the game-ending tackle on a lateral play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.